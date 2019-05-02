HOSCHTON - Kenneth Joe Frame, 84, Hoschton, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was a resident of Doraville for most of his life and a former member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur. Ken was most recently a member of the Winder First Baptist Church. Ken served his country in the Army and the Army Reserve and retired as an executive with Sears and Roebuck after 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Ruby Hinche Frame; his wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Wilson Frame; a son, Ken Frame Jr.; and a granddaughter, Nichole Frame-Warren.
He is survived by two daughters, Janet Davis (Rex), Hoschton, and Rhonda Rawls (Keith), Norcross; a sister, Joan Kallsnick, Batesville, Ark.; and seven grandchildren, Morgan, Billy and Alan Davis, Becki Fontaine, Terri Caldwell, Jesse and Sharon Ragland.
Funeral service: Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with the Rev. Chad Mantooth officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10 to 11 .m., one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ken’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or The Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alzfdn.org .
Kenneth Joe Frame (4-29-2019)
