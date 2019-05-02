GIRLS' SOCCER: Panthers exit state tournament with second-round loss to GAC

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team needed a fast start and a few favorable bounces to clear a sizable second-round playoff hurdle against Greater Atlanta Christian. But neither materialized.
The Panthers fell 4-0 to the Spartans at home Wednesday, ending the season at 15-3-1.
With a chance to take the lead early, Jackson County generated a pair of scoring opportunities in the first 16 minutes, but neither resulted in a goal in the season-ending loss.
“When you get to the playoffs, you’ve got to get some breaks, and it doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re Jackson County or GAC (Greater Atlanta Christian) or whoever, you’re still going to need some breaks in a game,” Panther coach Matt Maier said. “Unfortunately, in this game, we didn’t get any breaks.”
The first scoring opportunity came in the 11th minute when Lindsey Fowler slipped a pass into the box to Reagan Bewley, but Bewley was unable to get off a shot after contact from a GAC player. The contact was not ruled a foul.
The second came six minutes later when Melissa Ventura delivered a header into the net, but the goal was negated by an offsides call. Jackson County fell behind 1-0 shortly after when GAC’s Micah Bryant scored on an open net in the 20th minute — the first of three goals for the Spartan forward.
In the 36th minute, GAC’s Madeline Rash increased the lead to 2-0 when she took a pass from Bryant inside the box, dribbled left and buried an open shot on goal.
Rash then set up Bryant in the 69th minute. She fought off a Panther defender in the box, dribbled into the six-yard box and delivered the ball to Bryant, who placed it in the back of the net.
Rash facilitated again late in the game for her second assist, making a run to the box in the 75th minute and then passing the ball off to Bryant, who finished for the game’s final goal.
Maier said his team was well aware of the Spartan duo of Bryant and Rash.
“We knew what they were going to try to do, but sometimes knowing what they’re going to do and stopping what they’re going to do are two different things,” he said.
The coach added that the Spartans “were able to spread us wide and create some gaps and capitalize on their opportunities.”
In losing to GAC, the Panthers fell to a program that won a state titles in 2012, 2014 and 2015, finished as runners-up in 2013 and advanced to the Final Four in 2016 and 2017.
“When you go up against GAC, they’ve got so many advantages over us,” Maier said, “being able to pull whoever they want to from the Greater Atlanta area. We’ve got a great group of girls that can compete with anybody, but when you’re just able to bring girls off the bench and be as technically skilled as they are, it’s going to be tough.”
Maier gave credit to GAC for its performance and said the Spartans would be “a tough out” the rest of the way in the playoffs.
“You’ve got to give it to GAC,” he said. “That’s a really good team — really technically sound, really just pushed the edge of the defense and they’ve got a couple of girls that just take the top off.”
Despite the second-round loss, Jackson County’s season included tying a school record for wins (and setting a record for winning percentage), claiming a third-straight region title with a PK victory over rival Jefferson and extending its region winning streak to 26 games. The Panthers also knocked off Class AAAAA No. 4-ranked Buford during a 14-win regular season.
“There are so many great things that this team did, and it just stinks that the last memory that they’re going to have is losing, but all the winning that happened and the way that we did it and the way that we came through, there’s still a lot of good soccer to come,” Maier said.
Maier pointed to next year’s team, which will welcome some rising talent and return its entire attacking third.
“We’ve got some good girls coming up; we’ve got some girls that are still here,” Maier said. “Our three forwards are all sophomores, so I’ve still got two more years of them, so things are really looking up still for Jackson County despite a loss to GAC.”
