A woman and three children were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday, May 1, at Hwy. 441 and Historic Homer Highway.
The accident reportedly occurred when Marcia Batten, Commerce, who had three children in her vehicle, was attempting to turn left from Hwy. 15 onto the Historic Homer Highway failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Chanda Leigh Cornwell, Carnesville.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to the scene and found found a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Batten reportedly had serious injuries and she was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. In the same vehicle there were three juveniles, two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in stable condition. The third child, a young male, was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire/EMS personnel. He was listed in critical condition and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. The male child was later transferred by helicopter to Atlanta Children’s Hospital.
Cornwell had minor complaints. She reportedly refused transport by EMS.
The incident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
Four injured in wreck
