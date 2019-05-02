The Apalachee girls’ soccer team entered its GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff match at Harrison on Wednesday with an upset on its mind, but the second-ranked Lady Hoyas showed quickly why they’re one of the top programs in the state.
Harrison scored two quick goals early on and cruised from there to a 5-0 victory. The top-seeded Lady Hoyas (15-3-1) from Region 6 advanced to host Houston County in a quarterfinal match that was scheduled for Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats, the No. 3 seed from Region 8, finished their season 8-9-1.
“They’re a perennial powerhouse,” Apalachee co-head coach Paul Thornton said of Harrison, which has won three state championships over the previous eight seasons, most recently in 2017. “We came into it feeling pretty good, but they proved just to be a little too much. I felt like we made some quick adjustments and improvements early on and that was nice to see. We had a 30-minute weather delay about 25 minutes (into the match) and that helped us regroup some. The tricky thing was we had to try stop the bleeding defensively, but down 0-2 we also had to find a way to take a risk and balance those two.”
The second-round loss brought to a conclusion an up-and-down season for Apalachee, which started out strong, struggled with injuries halfway through, but then came along strong at the end, winning its first-ever playoff match with a 1-0 victory at Northgate on April 25.
See a full story and season wrap-up in the May 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Apalachee girls fall in second round at Harrison
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry