Bridges: The tradition of the NFL draft

We closed another chapter on the National Football League draft this past Saturday night.
The draft, which is now spread out covering three days, continues to be an extremely popular event on the sports calendar each April. Football is such a popular sport in the country that even an event such as this draws massive ratings and is carried live by two cable networks.
Many, including myself, just enjoy the focus being on football as we are unfortunately still several months away from the start of another season.
By most accounts the Atlanta Falcons had a solid draft for 2019, but similar to National Signing Day in college football it will truly take three or four years to know for sure how solid of a class this was. Clearly the Falcons needed help on the offensive line and used their first two selections to improve at that position.
Atlanta certainly needs to shore up its offensive line and used its first two picks in that area with guard Chris Lindstrom of Boston College and tackle Kaleb McGary of Washington.
The Falcons picked cornerback Kendall Sheffield of Ohio State and defensive end John Cominsky of Charleston in the fourth round. Running back Qadree Ollison of Pittsburgh and cornerback Jordan Miller of Washington were taken in the fifth round.
Marcus Green of Louisiana-Monroe was the team’s sixth-round pick. Green will look to make an impact as a running back but also on punt and kickoff return.
Another aspect of this weekend is the annual signing of undrafted rookie free agents following the draft. With the NFL draft now only going seven rounds, there are plenty of diamonds in the rough, many of whom actually have multiple teams trying to ink to a contract.
Players signed as undrafted rookie free agents have legitimate chances to make the final roster. They are viewed as more than just extra bodies for training camp now. At one time when the NFL draft was more than double in length, undrafted players really didn’t have much of a chance to survive to the opening game of the regular season.
It is often said it is better to not be drafted than to go in a later round. By going undrafted, players can pick a team if he has multiple offers signing with the one he feels he has the best chance of making,
Several players from state schools had already inked deals as undrafted rookie free agents by Sunday morning, including my alma mater West Georgia.
Some undrafted players go on to have standout careers and even Hall of Fame ones. Warren Moon, Tony Romo, Kurt Warner and James Harrison all went undrafted. Moon, in fact, had to spend several years playing in Canada before finally getting a chance with the Houston Oilers, and that was not until his CFL coach was hired by an NFL team.
If nothing else, it shows you that all the so-called scouting done by NFL organizations is a big game. Remember even Tom Brady was not selected until the sixth round, and he is regarded by many as the best of all time.
The crowd of fans which attended the event was something to see. It’s amazing how large the NFL draft has become on the sports calendar each year.
Next up will be rookie events, organized team activities and finally preseason camp. The draft was always interesting to watch for many reasons but probably most important is how it inches us closer to being able to watch games once again.
