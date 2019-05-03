Two from Jefferson charged in large child porn sting

Two people from Jefferson were among 82 arrested in eight Southeastern states as part of a massive child pornography sting.
Carol Chellew, 56, and Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, were taken into custody in the Operation Southern Impact III operation, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Specific charges weren't identified in the release, but the agency said most of the charges revolved around the possession or distribution of child pornography.
"During the operation, 134 search warrants were executed and 215 knock and talks were conducted in those eight (8) states," the GBI said. "During those search warrants and knock and talks, 861 digital devices were previewed and 1,613 digital devices were seized. Of those devices seized 203 were mobile phones."
The Jefferson Police Department was one of the agencies involved in the sting operation. The operation began four months ago, the GBI said, and across the state, 31 people were charged.
