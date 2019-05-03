Right before 9:00 p.m. Friday, a Banks County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway at Highway 441. During the traffic stop, two suspects were arrested. One male arrestee then began to flee the scene on foot to which the deputy pursued him. In foot pursuit of the suspect, the deputy was struck by a vehicle.
The deputy was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional and is currently being treated for his injuries. He has been listed in stable condition.
The fleeing suspect was apprehended and is currently being housed at Banks County Law Enforcement Center.
Georgia State Patrol SCRT is investigating the incident.
Deputy struck by vehicle while pursuing suspect
