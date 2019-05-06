Joan Carol Wilkerson (5-2-2019)

WINDER - Joan Carol Wilkerson, 75, Winder, passed away on May 2, 2019.
A native of Jackson County, Mrs. Wilkerson was the daughter of the late Raymond Roy and Ruth Evans Doster. She was the youngest of nine children which have all preceded her in death with the exception of one sister.
Joan graduated from Jackson County High School in 1961 and married the one and only love of her life, Freddy, that same year. During her life she has worked for Carwood Manufacturing, Thrall Car, Estes Insurance Agency, Winder Paint and Decorating, Duckhead and The Klip-So in Hoschton.
She was an active member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship at the Winder First Christian Church and the Red Hat Society. She was passionate about decorating and housekeeping. Anytime you saw her and her family they were always perfectly pressed and dressed. She spent countless hours shopping with her best friend, neighbor and “sister” Charlotte Morris, who also preceded her in death.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Winder First Christian Church. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Cheryl Cloar will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband Freddy Wilkerson; children; Steve and Scott Wilkerson; sister; Lila Maddox; granddaughter; Kleo Wilkerson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
