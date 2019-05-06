Donna Lynn Vincent (5-1-2019)

TOCCOA - Donna Lynn Vincent, 57, Toccoa, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Willow Wood Nursing Home in Flowery Branch, after an extended illness.
Donna was born in Atlanta on June 30, 1961, to the late Jack Craig Vincent and Penny Ann Strayer Vincent. She grew up in the Decatur/Stone Mountain area before living many years on Lake Rabun in Clayton. The last several years of her life were spent living in Toccoa. She loved to cook and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her son, Alton James ”A.J.” Vincent, Toccoa; brother, Mike (Vicky) Vincent, Loganville; nephews, Davis Vincent and Jack Vincent, Loganville; several aunts; uncles; cousins; and very special friends - Charles Dooley, Jonda and Fred Stowers, Toccoa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Friendship Baptist Church in Toccoa.
