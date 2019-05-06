Eddie Watson (5-4-2019)

Monday, May 6. 2019
WINDER - Eddie Watson, 64, Winder, passed away on May 4, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Eldona Watson; his two sisters Willie Nell Wilmont and Ella Watson; one brother Wallace Watson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church

Visitation to be held: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, between the hours of 12-5 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, family will receive friends between the hours of 3-5 p.m.

Professional services entrusted to Wimberly and White Funeral Home.
Old Website

