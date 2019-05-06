WINDER - Eddie Watson, 64, Winder, passed away on May 4, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Eldona Watson; his two sisters Willie Nell Wilmont and Ella Watson; one brother Wallace Watson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church
Visitation to be held: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, between the hours of 12-5 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, family will receive friends between the hours of 3-5 p.m.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly and White Funeral Home.
Eddie Watson (5-4-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry