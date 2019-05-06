Alan Eldridge Trotter (5-2-2019)

COMMERCE - Alan Eldridge Trotter, 88, Commerce, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehabilitation in Commerce.
He was born in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 1930, the son and youngest child of Parke Wilmer Trotter and Margaret Primrose (Shuster) Trotter.
Alan served in the National Guard from 1951-1953 during the Korean conflict. He was discharged as a Corporal.
Alan graduated from Va. Polytechnic Institute (now Va. Tech) in 1958 with a degree in civil engineering. He had a long and distinguished career with the Federal Highway Administration, where he designed and supervised the construction of highways, bridges and tunnels throughout the U.S.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Patricia Deal Trotter, Commerce; one son, Ronald Edwin Trotter (Elizabeth), Burke, Va.; a sister, Margaret Primrose Trotter, Springfield, Va.; a nephew, Barry Trotter, Tulsa, Okla.; and a step-son, Kevin Sean Davis (Dana), Lawrenceville; two grandchildren, Moriah Trotter and Josh Trotter, both of Burke, Va.; and two step-grandchildren, Jenna Davis and Jake Davis both of Lawrenceville.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 47 years, Ellen Henrietta (Baxter) Trotter; two sons, Robert Alan Trotter and Thomas Wayne Trotter; two brothers, Parke Wilmer Trotter, Jr. and Robert Webb Trotter.
A graveside service will be set for a later date in Virginia.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, and Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, Va., are in charge of the arrangements.
