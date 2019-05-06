Shianne Marie Hibbitt (5-4-2019)

COMMERCE - Shianne Marie Hibbitt, 23, Commerce, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Born on April 9, 1996, in Athens, she was the daughter of Vernon Shane and Sonia Evans Hibbitt, Danielsville. She was an injection mold fabricator with TICA in Pendergrass.
Survivors in addition to her parents include brothers, Shane Lee Hibbitt and Seth Hibbitt, both of Danielsville; sister, Shania Hibbitt, Commerce; grandparents, Roy and Brenda Hibbitt, Pendergrass, and Gary and Olive Evans, Penn.; great-uncle and aunt, Jerry and Doris Dunagan; uncle and aunt, Roy and Lou Hibbitt, Jr.; uncle and aunt, Marc and Dawn Carter; cousins, Alexis Carter, Justin Carter, Blake Carter, Hopelynn Carter; uncle and aunt, Gary and Missy Evans; cousins, Katelyn Evans, Emily Zeigler, Eric Zeigler and Samantha Evans.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Berdon officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
