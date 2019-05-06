Paula Kay Talley (4-30-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 6. 2019
AUBURN - Paula Kay Talley, 59, Auburn, entered heaven on April 30, 2019.

Paula was born December 19, 1959, in Glendale, California, to the late Cecil Paul Nichols and Jacqie Larimore Nichols. She was preceded by her husband, Frank John Talley, Jr. on May 3, 2018. Mrs. Talley was a member of the Auburn First Baptist Church.

Surviving are step-children, Frank (Christy) Talley, III, Christine (Matthew) McDade and Richard (Debbie) Parr; grandchildren, Chi Talley and Destiny (Casey) Winans; great-grandson, Colt Winans, all of Texas; aunt and uncle, Neva and Jim Whipple; cousins, Becky and Edgar Davis, all of Oklahoma, Chuck and Marta Frase and family of Utah; and many cousins in Ohio.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Parkin officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.