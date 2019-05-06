LEXINGTON - Annette “Rusty” Martin, 74, Lexington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
Born on February 18, 1945, in Lancaster, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Hinson. She was the widow of her first husband, Frank R. Bryson and second husband, Gene Martin, retired as general laborer with Jefferson Mills, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Bryson; brothers, Mack Hinson, Wade Hinson, William (WF) Hinson, Hampton Hinson and George (Lando) Hinson.
Survivors include special companion, Ronald Beck, Lexington; remarkable grandson, Matthew; sons, Elder Ernie (Cheryl) Bryson, Danielsville, and Joe (Deanna) Bryson, Ky.; daughter, Margaret (John) Dike, Comer; brothers, James Hinson, S.C., and Lee Hinson, S.C.; sister, Hattie Polston, S.C.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Ernie Bryson officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Annette “Rusty” Martin (5-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry