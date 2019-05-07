Jackson County has issued a boil water advisory for citizens in the Bear Creek Reservoir area. This includes Savage Rd. at the dam to the Jackson County line.
Bearcreek Plantation is included in this advisory. Also Bob Wages rd to the Clarke Co line.
This will last for 36 hours. All drinking water should be boiled before ingestion.
Should you have any questions contact 911 at 706.367.1911
Boil water advisory issued Tuesday morning for Bear Creek area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry