Mary Reed Cromer (5-6-2019)

COMMERCE - Mary Reed Cromer, 89, Commerce, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Cromer was born in Homer to the late Ed and Cora Veal Reed. She was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Reliance Electric. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cromer was preceded in death by her husband, James William Cromer.
Mrs. Cromer is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Brown Bearden and Evelyn Ingram, both of Commerce; sisters, Shirley Morris, Gillsville, and Maxcine Clark, Homer; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Chad Rising and Dennis Duck officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m.
At the family’s request, omit flowers and contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Mrs. Cromer.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
