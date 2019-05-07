VALRICO, FLA. - Howard F. Smallwood, 85, Valrico, Fla., and formerly of Conway, S. C., born on January 21, 1934 in Jefferson, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 6, 2019.
He was the owner of Saf-way Recycler in Conway, S.C., a member of and former deacon at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Conway, S.C., and a member of Countryside Baptist Church, Dover, Fla. He loved his family and was truly devoted to his wife Marie, had a big heart, and enjoyed caring for others, car racing, and Tampa Bay Rays baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Smallwood; children, Steve Smallwood, Conway, S. C., Joe Smallwood, Valrico, Fla., Bob Smallwood (Tammy), Valrico, Fla., Judy Black (Mike), Valrico, Fla., Linda Milligan (Ron), Valrico, Fla., and Ricky Smallwood (Varina), Plant City, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, Fla.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 10, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m.
Expressions of condolence can be sent to HopewellFuneral.com.
Howard F. Smallwood (5-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry