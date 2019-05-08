Chateau townhomes hearing deferred again

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 8. 2019
A public hearing on a proposal to allow townhomes and a handful of detached residences at Chateau Elan has again been deferred.
The Braselton Town Council was set to hear the request at its May 9 meeting, but it has now been deferred to June 6.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a master plan change and five variances for a little under 48 acres near the winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and detached residences at Par 3.
The request has raised concerns among area residents, who voiced opposition to the project at a recent Braselton Planning Commission meeting. The commission voted to recommend denial of the project.
