UPDATED: Council members call for Kenerly, Cleveland to resign

Two Hoschton City Council members are renouncing recent comments by the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem and are calling for their resignation.
The issue involves alleged racial comments during the recent search to fill a vacant city administrator position in Hoschton.
MAYOR ‘DIDN’T KNOW IF HOSCHTON WAS READY’ FOR BLACK CITY ADMIN
Council member Susan Powers said Mayor Theresa Kenerly and a panel conducted the first round of interviews for the candidates. She said the council was presented with three resumes.
“…We were told we had four qualified candidates. And we asked to see that fourth resume,” said Powers.
That fourth resume was for Keith Henry, Powers said.
Council member Hope Weeks said Kenerly later told her Henry was a really good candidate, “but he’s black.” Weeks said Kenerly told her she didn’t know “if the community and Hoschton is ready for that” and that the city didn’t have a large black population.
“I was appalled,” said Weeks.
Powers and Weeks took the issue to the city attorney. Weeks said they came together to decide how to proceed and make sure Henry was given a fair chance.
They decided the mayor could be present at the interview meetings, but couldn’t speak, and that in-person interviews would be conducted for all four candidates.
Powers said she still took exception to Kenerly being in the room. She said the mayor later told them she would take the recommendation of Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland.
Henry had withdrawn his candidacy at that point, however, taking a position in Texas. (He withdrew after the council began scheduling the four in-person interviews.)
The council unanimously decided to hire, Dale Hall.
Powers and Weeks said Hall and Henry were their top two picks.
KENERLY DENIES COMMENT, REMOVING APPLICANT
Kenerly denies making the comment and said it is a “blatant lie” that she removed Henry as an applicant.
She said 87 people applied for the position and she chose 10 qualified applicants to interview. Seven were interviewed, including Henry via phone.
Kenerly said the council asked her to narrow the list down to 3-4 applicants and said she presented them with four, including Henry. She said she told the council she could work with any four of them.
Kenerly said the council did phone interviews with the candidates and she later mentioned to one of the council members that Henry was black.
“To one particular city council member, I did mention that Mr. Henry was black and that he was from Washington, D.C., and that he was making a good paycheck up there,” said Kenerly. “That was all that was said.”
Kenerly said Weeks and Powers went to the city attorney, Thomas Mitchell, who told Kenerly she couldn’t distinguish based on race. She confirmed she knew that and said she was just giving information.
“I will admit that I was a little bit concerned,” Kenerly said. “But the gentleman was a very nice gentleman and he did good with his interview.”
“…I think I was concerned that if the gentleman came down here and took that job and it did not work that, that he took a major pay cut and might have been in an environment that he might not have been happy in.”
But Kenerly said if she were going to pull his application, she wouldn’t have brought him to the council in the first place.
“The way things are being spun was that I took him out. And I never did that,” she said.
Kenerly later learned Henry had accepted a position in Texas.
“I didn’t take him out, he took himself out,” said Kenerly.
She added that during the situation, Powers accused her of being prejudiced and she told them she’d just sit in on the interviews. Kenerly said Powers and Weeks are “just doing a political attack.”
“They don’t like me,” said said. “They’ve been trying to get rid of me for a year.”
Kenerly said she does not have plans to resign at this time.
CLEVELAND’S COMMENTS ‘APPALLING’
The story was first reported by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Monday, May 6.
In that story, Cleveland defends Kenerly and shares his beliefs on race.
“I’m a Christian and my Christian beliefs are you don’t do interracial marriage,” the story quotes Cleveland as saying. “That’s the way I was brought up and that’s the way I believe. I have black friends, I hired black people. But when it comes to all this stuff you see on TV, when you see blacks and whites together, it makes my blood boil because that’s just not the way a Christian is supposed to live.”
Powers and Weeks said Cleveland’s comments were appalling.
“I thought they were beyond horrendous,” said Powers. “I felt like I was reading something out of the 1950s.”
“Those comments don’t represent me, the city as an organization or our community,” Weeks echoed. “It’s absolutely just appalling.”
Kenerly said she doesn’t agree with Cleveland’s comment. When asked whether she thought he should resign, Kenerly said that he “will have to lead his own heart and figure this out, just like I’m going to have to.”
Cleveland did not respond to requests for a comment.
CALLING FOR RESIGNATION
Powers and Weeks both said the incident has shocked them.
Both Powers and Weeks said they think the two council members need to resign.
“If (Kenerly) loves Hoschton as much as she says she does, she will,” said Powers. “I believe if they resign that we will move forward. But as long as they’re in those two seats, we can’t do that.”
“I think it would be in the best interest of the city (if the two of them would resign,” said Weeks. “I think at this point, the city needs to be able to move forward without this hanging over our heads.”
Powers said comments on social media have rumored that she and Weeks want the mayor position.
“That cannot be further from the truth,” said Powers.
Some comments also reportedly claimed the two women are “left-wing.” (Both Powers and Weeks hold executive committee positions in the Jackson County Republican Party.)
The Jackson County GOP also weighed in on the issue, defending Powers and Weeks in a social media post.
"As the Chair of the Jackson County Republican Party, I’m infuriated at what I just read," said GOP chair Katie Griffin. "However, I’m so proud of my treasurer, Hope Weeks and our 9th District secretary, Susan Powers, for taking a stand. These comments do not reflect our county or our party. Thank you, Hope and Susan, for fighting against racism."
CROWD PACKS ROOM AT MONDAY NIGHT MEETING
A crowd packed the room at Monday night’s standing-room-only city council meeting. Although the issue wasn’t on the agenda, Powers spoke at the end of the meeting, calling for Kenerly and Cleveland to resign.
That resulted in applause and shouts from the crowd.
“You do not represent us,” one attendee said.
Cleveland, Kenerly and council member Mindi Kiewert ultimately left the room.
“That’s O.K. You can walk out now. We’ll vote you out,” one attendee said.
“How do you make a comment in public in the newspaper and then leave when you’re confronted in a town hall meeting. How are they allowed to leave,” another attendee asked.
Several people said they plan to continue attending council meetings in the future until the issue is resolved.
EVENT CANCELLED THIS WEEKEND
Meanwhile, the city has cancelled its Jam in the Park event that was initially set for Saturday.
The city has also apparently deleted its Facebook page.
UPDATED: Council members call for Kenerly, Cleveland to resign
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry