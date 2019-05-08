Relay For Life will be held Friday, May 10, from 6-9 p.m. at West Jackson Middle School.
Organizers will honor survivors beginning at 5 p.m. with a meal and after the opening ceremony, there will be a survivor lap.
"The survivors are the ones that make the relay so special," said event organizer Sandra Fite. "If you are a survivor, or if you know a survivor, please urge them to come out and participate so that people can see that cancer can be cured. One of the purposes of relay is to raise funds for research to find cures for cancer. A cure for cancer is a huge dream of everyone that has ever been touched by cancer. Come out and help us contribute to that dream."
Relay teams will host a variety of activities at their campsite.
There will be a cake walk throughout the night until all the cakes are gone. A silent auction will be held, along with raffles for baskets, items and other things.
Many campsites will have games for everyone to participate in. One campsite will be offering face painting, another will have tattoos. Selfie booths with superheroes will be available. Food will be available for sale.
"There are too many activities to name them all," Fite said. "You just need to come out and join the crowd and enjoy everything that will be happening. There will be musical entertainment going on during the event."
The luminary ceremony will be held at 9:30 p.m. Luminaria bags will be placed around the track in memory of or in honor of those that have had cancer. You may purchase bags for $10 Friday night.
The event will be held rain of shine. Organizers are seeking an alternative indoor venue in case of storms. Updates will be posted when available on Facebook.com/JacksonCountyRelay/
Relay for Life is Friday at WJMS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry