Track and Field: 9 from Apalachee, 5 from Winder-Barrow qualify for state meet

Nine athletes from Apalachee and five from Winder-Barrow will be competing in this week’s GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet at Carrollton High School after placing in the top eight of their events in the state sectionals at Grovetown High School on Saturday.
Apalachee junior Kevin Haley Jr. and sophomore Tauheed Ferguson both qualified for state in three events. Haley won the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.43 seconds, recording the best time out of the two sectionals and improving slightly on his region title-winning time of 48.48 seconds. He also placed eighth in the 200-meter dash (22.85 seconds) and was part of the 4x100-meter relay team that finished seventh along with Ferguson, junior Shaan Cook and senior A.J. Millbrooks (43.01 seconds). The quartet had won a region title in the 4x400-meter relay but finished 12th at sectionals to come up short.
Ferguson took third in the 300-meter hurdles (39.71 seconds) and tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash to qualify for state. Cook tied for fifth in the long jump with a school-record performance of 22 feet, 8 inches to clinch a spot at state, while also competing in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter run.
“It was a tough, very competitive sectional on the hottest day of the year,” Apalachee coach David Seawright said. “We stepped up in some areas, others not so much. You’ve got to be able to run your best at the end of the year. I was proud of Kevin for the way he ran. He’s going to have a good seed and good lane. And he was super-focused at practice (Monday). He’s ready to go for it.”
Region pole vaulting champion senior Tucker Keadle of Apalachee earned another trip to the state meet. The Army signee was one of six to vault 12 feet at sectionals before the competition was cut off after the eight qualifiers were determined. His younger brother, junior Brock Keadle, finished seventh with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches, to also qualify.
Tucker Keadle has a season-high vault of 14 feet. Effingham County’s Matthew Burnham won the other sectional with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches.
Winder-Barrow senior Djangmah Narhmartey will also be competing in the boys’ state meet after placing sixth in the 800-meter run (2:00.19).
In the girls’ sectionals, Winder-Barrow junior Rebekah Freeman and senior Tari Lampkin qualified in two events each. Freeman finished sixth in the discus (109 feet, 4 inches) and eighth in the shot put (35 feet, 8.5 inches). Apalachee senior Nakia Hooks took fourth in the shot put with a school-record throw of 38 feet, 1 inch, to qualify, while also competing in the discus.
Lampkin took seventh in the long jump (17 feet, 4.25 inches) and eighth in the 100-meter dash (12.59 seconds). She was hoping to also qualify in the triple jump after winning the region title but finished ninth at sectionals.
Winder-Barrow’s pole vaulting duo of junior Brianna Bailey and senior Ticia King clinched spots in the state meet. Eight competitors vaulted 10 feet before the competition ended Saturday. Bailey, who has a season-high jump of 11 feet, 3 inches, and King (11 feet) are currently ranked No. 1-2 in Class AAAAAA.
Apalachee junior Joanna Gross qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing seventh (47.13 seconds), while Maya Mason tied for seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) to qualify. Gross fell short of qualifying in the long jump and 400-meter run.
Other local male athletes who competed at sectionals included Jacob Merrifield of Winder-Barrow (shot put), Tyrik Sims of Apalachee (long jump and 110-meter hurdles), Luke Doolittle of Winder-Barrow and Amir Wiggins of Apalachee (high jump), Jared Clark of Apalachee (triple jump), Brian Gaddy of Winder-Barrow (3,200-meter run) and the Winder-Barrow 4x400-meter relay tea of Jacob Pursell, Aiden Smith, Adarius Andrews and Narhmartey, which finished ninth.
Other local female athletes competing at sectionals included Samira Barnett of Apalachee (high jump, 200-meter dash and 100-meter dash), Teonna Hamler of Winder-Barrow (200-meter dash), the 4x100-meter relay teams from Winder-Barrow (Bailey, Lampkin, Shauna Bolt, Hamler) and Apalachee (Gross, Alyceia Brown, Barnett and Maya Mason), and the 4x400-meter relay teams from Apalachee (Gross, Barnett, Maya Mason and Dasia Mason) and Winder-Barrow (Bailey, Rachel Morgan, Hamler and Lampkin).
The state meet begins at noon Thursday in Carrollton with field events and the 1,600-meter run finals. Running event preliminaries will be held Friday starting at noon, and running event finals will begin at noon Saturday. Though the Lady Bulldoggs are just taking four athletes, there is a chance they could finish as high as third or fourth in the overall team rankings, Winder-Barrow coach Charlie Sparks said.
“I’m excited to see them go out and compete,” Sparks said. “We had a rough draw with the sectional, and I think we were a little more stacked in some of our events. But they’re just focused on wanting to do well as a team.
“We’re not going to have the depth to finish first or second, but if we have a big day, we could be in that 3-4 range. And to do that with four kids would be a testament to them and how hard they’ve worked.”
