Several athletes from Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools made the all-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA soccer and tennis teams, which were announced recently.
In boys’ soccer, Apalachee junior midfielder Nestor Perla and sophomore forward Corbin Cutter made first team all-region, while Winder-Barrow junior forward Brian Villanueva and senior defender Jan Quintero were also first-team selections.
Apalachee senior midfielder Chris Godinez and junior goalkeeper Ronal Galindo, as well as Winder-Barrow junior defender Alejandro Cardoso and sophomore midfielder Will Perry, were second-team selections.
On the girls’ side, Apalachee senior forward/goalkeeper Sarah Currey and junior midfielder Taylor Salvaggio and Winder-Barrow senior forward Sophia Kay were first-teamers. Apalachee sophomore forward Emily Hale and junior defender Skylar Gordon and Winder-Barrow junior midfielder Alexis Thao made second team.
The region players of the year were junior midfielder Andrew Chica of Dacula and sophomore goalkeeper Michaela English of Dacula. The coaches of the year were Colleen Foy of Dacula (girls) and Elie Viviant of Gainesville (boys).
In tennis, Apalachee No. 1 singles player senior Eli Hagan was named Player of the Year after capping a record-breaking career for the school, going 77-2 over his four years as a starter.
Winder-Barrow’s Lauren McNally (No. 1 singles) and Scarlett Woodward (No. 2 singles) made first team for the girls.
Winder-Barrow’s No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Macaw and Chesney Loggins made second team for the girls, while the Lady Bulldoggs’ No. 2 doubles team of Riley Pavlik and Kathy Park, Winder-Barrow boys’ No. 3 singles player Jared Hoch, and Apalachee’s No. 2 boys’ doubles pair of Isiah Vang and Patrick Fuller made honorable mention.
Local athletes make soccer, tennis all-region teams
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry