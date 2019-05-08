Torrence, Capps, Hines all take wins at Southern Nationals

Steve Torrence, Ron Capps and Andrew Hines were the class of the field during last Sunday’s Southern Nationals finals at Atlanta Dragway.
In Top Fuel, Torrence defeated Brittany Force in the finals. Torrence (3.863) topped out at 320.20 miles per hour to down Force (3.989). He also won the event in 2017.
Torrence’s finals’ performance bettered his run in the semifinals, where he defeated Shawn Reed. Torrence reached 318 miles per hour and clocked a time of 3.876. Torrence defeated Scott Palmer in the second round and Luigi Novelli in the opening round.
In Funny Car, Capps went 315.34 miles per hour to down Tim Wilkerson in the finals. Capps qualified in the 11th spot for the event. Like Torrence, Capps also won the Southern Nationals in 2017.
Capps defeated Tommy Johnson Jr. in the semifinals to reach his date with Wilkerson. Capps flew down the track, topping 317 miles per hour.
Capps’ road in the Southern Nationals began with a win over Shawn Langdon in round one. Capps then took out NHRA legend John Force in the second round.
On the bikes, Hines narrowly defeated Jerry Savoie for the win. Hines clocked in at 6.865 seconds, while Savoie clocked in at 6.919 seconds. Hines topped 195 miles per hour.
In the semifinals, Hines punched his ticket to the finals with a run of 6.897 seconds, defeating Hector Arana Jr. Hines defeated Ryan Oehler in the second round and Melissa Surber in round one.
