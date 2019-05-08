Economic development plan presented

An “economic development blueprint” that outlines how growth should be planned for in Banks County pinpoints four “growth nodes” where development should occur.
The “economic development blueprint” was presented Monday morning at a meeting at the Banks County Annex Building with representatives of the board of commissioners, development authority, Town of Homer and school system in attendance.
The plan was developed, at the request of the board of commissioners and the development authority, six months ago with Thomas & Hutton, Three Points Planning and NextSite compiling the information.
Among the findings are that the county is “well-positioned to take advantage of economic development opportunities.” The recommendation is that it is “essential to plan growth around development nodes” with a balance of industry, commercial, retail and housing.
The vision statement created by the “blueprint team” includes the following: “Banks County will be the best of both worlds. We will be a place to locate modern commerce and a place to celebrate rural heritage. We will be home to industries that can utilize our strategic location, engage our labor force, conserve our natural resources and contribute a high quality of life in Banks County.”
The “blueprint team” listed four areas where growth should be focused, including: the Martin Bridge interchange, Highway 441 at Banks Crossing, Highway 441 at Homer and Highway 52 at Maysville. The plan encourages growth in these key areas with the rural character of the county remaining in place in the majority of the county.
For more information on this story, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
