Corkren settles federal suit against Statham

One federal lawsuit against the City of Statham has been settled.
Catherine Corkren, who brought the lawsuit, and Zack Greenamyre, one of her attorneys, have said the case is settled. The suit was filed in October.
The Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, the liability insurer for the city, and Corkren settled the suit.
The insurer has paid Corken and her attorneys $43,697.50.
The city is not a signatory to the agreement.
The agreement says it is “hereby made and entered by Catherine Corkren in favor of the city of Statham, Georgia and Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, the liability carrier for the released party.”
The settlement is for the city’s decision to ban Corkren from city property, and specifically from open meetings.
The city banned Corken from city property for life.
It does not affect Corkren’s Superior Court lawsuit against the city for violations of the state’s open-meeting acts. That lawsuit was filed in April. It contends violations occurred in March 2018 and April.
The federal lawsuit says, “Taking all of the allegations made against (Corkren) at the Sept. 13, 2018, meeting as true, there was no cause to ban (her) from the City of Statham for life.”
She said she “often attended” government meetings in Statham before she was banned in September 2018.
She contended she was banned because of “her prior criticism of the City of Statham and some of its officials.”
The settlement is a five-page agreement.
