Six Jackson County athletes and one relay team have qualified for the state meet in Albany.
Jaycie Ponce finished second in the girls’ 800 meters (2:29.44) while Madison Miller took third in the 400 meters (1:01.06). Hazel Allen was fourth in the 3,200 meters (13:27.99). The girls’ 4 x 400-meter team (Miller, Ponce, Carson Anderon and Megan Milian) also placed third (4:19.07).
On the boys’ side, Jonathan Fountain placed fifth in the shot put (48-0.25), Dawson Miller took seventh in the 1,600 meters (4:33.43) and Alex Garcia was eighth in the discus (118-6).
"It's exciting for any athlete to have the opportunity to compete at the state level ... They are all fantastic kids and very deserving of this opportunity,""coach Vincent Lehotsky said. "A tremendous amount of hard work and dedication has put them in this position."
TRACK AND FIELD: Six JCCHS athletes, relay team qualify for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry