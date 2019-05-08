Jefferson qualifies 30 athletes to state track meet

There won’t be many empty seats on Jefferson’s bus down to Albany for the state track meet with 30 athletes qualifying out of sectionals.
Seventeen girls and 13 boys will make the trip for the Class AAA state meet, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The state sectionals were held Saturday and Monday (after a weather suspension) at East Jackson. The top eight athletes in each event earned a spot at the state meet.
On the girls’ side, 15 athletes qualified as individuals and two more earned their way as part of relay teams.
“I feel really good about the number of athletes that we are taking to state, and I know it’s the most we have taken since I’ve been here,” coach Brandon Vinson said.
Three athletes qualified for state by winning their respective events. Caitlin Schroeder placed first in the 800 meters (2:29.25), JoJo Smith won the high jump (4-10) and Ellie Isaacs (shot put, 39-7). Schroeder also qualified in the 1,600 meters (fourth, 5:39.86) and Issacs in the discus (fifth, 100-4).
Meanwhile, Jada Pittman qualified in three events: the 100-meter dash (second, 12.72), 200-meter dash (fifth, 26.56) and long jump (fourth, 16-7).
Other qualifiers were:
•Mac Fowler (sixth, 400 meters, 1:01.58).
•Ava Canamare (seventh, 400 meters, 1:02.12).
•Alyssa Roberts (seventh, 200-meter dash, 26.91).
•Olivia Kulnizewski (sixth, 800 meters, 2:35.13).
•Katherine Law (second, 3,200 meters, 12:25.05; fifth, 1,600 meters, 5:40.02).
•Abbey Howard (third, 100-meter hurdles, 15.87).
•Josie Loggins (sixth, 100-meter hurdles, 17.5)
•Aleah Benton (third, triple jump, 35-4.75).
•Jennifer McColskey (eighth, discus, 96-8).
•Anna Moore (pole vault, 8-0). and
•Claire Kulniszewski (pole vault, 8-0).
Moore and Kulniszewski and six other competitors in the pole vault all stopped after clearing 8-0 Saturday due to inclement weather.
The Jefferson girls also qualified their 4 x 100-meter team (Alyssa Roberts, Deshona Gaither, Makenna Lay and Pittman, third, 49.59) and 4 x 400-meter relay team (Canamare, Olivia Kulniszewski, Fowler, and Gaither, second, 4:05.46).
Looking ahead to state, Vinson believes a host of athletes are in line for top-eight finishes — and thus earning team points — while Isaacs (shot put), Moore (pole vault) and Claire Kulniszewski (pole vault) could win their events.
As for the race for the team title, the Class AAA field is stacked with programs like Greater Atlanta Christian and Monroe-Albany, which Vinson said “might be the favorites.” Cedar Grove and Westminster are also contenders.
“The AAA girls track teams are pretty tough. I believe we could have a chance, but we would have to best great in every event we competed in,” Vinson said.
The coach added that his athletes “are looking to compete and enjoy being at state.”
For the boys, nine athletes qualified in individual events, while four others will travel to Albany as part of relay teams. Injuries kept that total from being higher.
“We got out what we needed to,” boys’ coach Brady Sigler said. “I feel pretty good about it. Nobody ever has a perfect meet. We’re not the only one who had (injury) problems.”
Eli Morris qualified in both hurdle events with a pair of first-place finishes. Morris, a nationally-ranked hurdler in the 110-meter hurdles, won that event with a time of 13.95 and took the top spot in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.07.
Other state qualifiers were:
•Malaki Starks (seventh, 200 meters, 22.59).
•Riley Thornton (fourth, 3,200 meters, 10:12.18; fifth, 1,600 meters, 4:33.22).
•Devin Trammell (third, 300-meter hurdles, 41.33).
•Jason Burke (sixth, high jump, 6-0).
•Garmon Randolph (seventh, triple jump, 40-11.5).
•Robbie Head (fourth, shot put, 48-7; fifth, discus, 127-6).
•Tripp Bullock (second, pole vault, 12-6).
•Ryde Pagel (third, pole vault, 12-6).
The Jefferson boys qualified both its 4 x 100-meter relay team (fifth, Blake Walker, Morris, Trammell and Starks, 43.4) and 4 x 400-meter relay team (third, Josh Rysiew, Zach Patterson, Trammell and Morris, 3:28.23).
The Dragons now head down to Albany as one of the top contenders for the Class AAA state title. Jefferson’s last state championship came in 2010.
“That’s what we hope for,” Sigler said. “When I came here two years ago, that was what we wanted to get to, being state contenders.”
The top contenders, along with Jefferson, are defending champion Cedar Grove (despite having suffered injury problems), Liberty County, Hart County and Westminster. Hart County and Westminster enter the meet relatively injury free.
“I really think it’s wide open,” Sigler said.
As for his athletes’ quests for individual titles, Sigler believes Morris can pull off double gold in Albany in the hurdle events. Morris has been running toward target times all year, but this week’s objective is to finish first.
“I told him this week, it’s about winning, not times,” Sigler said.
Meanwhile, Head is a contender in both throwing events, while both Bullock and Pagel could compete for a title in the pole vault. Randolph, if sufficiently healed from a foot injury, has a chance to win the triple jump, having held the top triple jump distance in Class AAA for most of the year. Burke finished as Class AAAA’s runner-up in the high jump last year and has one of the top performances in Class AAA this year with a height of 6-8. Sigler also believes his 4 x 100-meter team could contend for a state title if Walker returns to full-speed from a hamstring injury.
While he hopes the season ends with a team state title in Albany, Sigler said he’s more excited about the consistency he sees program-wide.
“We’re going to state in almost every event when you look at boys and girls,” he said. “I’m prouder of that, that we that we’ve got a program where we have distance runners, we have sprinters, we have jumpers, we have throwers, we have hurdlers.”
