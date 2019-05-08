Auburn approves Perry Rainey Center contracts

The Auburn City Council, on Thursday, approved a pair of contracts and rental agreements for space in the Perry Rainey Center, the renovated building and former college at 16 College St. that the city is making available for community and private events.
The council approved a contract to lease the top floor of the building to La Bell Weddings, operated by Tonya Solia and Jennifer Patton, for $1,250 per event. The two women have been in business for 11 years and will supervise day-to-day sales for the center and schedule events. They also plan to do marketing for the center. Those who rent the facilities would not be required to use the company. The company assisted in developing the design concept for the center and purchased $6,500 in venue lighting and $1,000 in tile, according to city documents.
The council also approved a contract for Jim Jarrell and Ellie Ellis to rent the basement of the building for $1,250 per month to house their art studio.
The building is being opened to the public for weddings, receptions, reunions, conferences, retreats and other events. Various rental rates are available for the entire facility, the main-floor conference room and the upper-floor banquet hall. Discount rates are available for nonprofits and governmental/educational organizations.
No tobacco use is allowed and events must be in compliance with the city’s alcohol ordinance.
