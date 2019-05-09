BUFORD - Marie M. Osias, 75, Buford, passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Services will be held at a later date in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
Serenity Funeral Home in Pleasantville is in charge of arrangements in New Jersey.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517 is in charge of local arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Marie M. Osias
