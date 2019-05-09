Infant Henderson Edward Wall, 3 days, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville.
Funeral service: Private service on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Born God's perfect Angle on April 23, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton, Henderson was the son of Brandon Edward and Christina Michelle Roberts Wall. He went home to be with the Lord, he was just too perfect for this earth.
Henderson is survived by his parents, Brandon and Christina Roberts Wall, Auburn; maternal grandparents, Tommy and Cheryl Roberts, Gainesville; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Elaine Wall, Winder; aunts and uncles, Cindy and Matt Morris, and Angela and Bart Parry; and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center NICU.
Arrangements in the care of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga., 30504.
Infant Henderson Edward Wall (4-26-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry