HOSCHTON - Cecelia Ann Tanner, 69, Hoschton, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Memorial service: Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 24, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tanner was born on January 4, 1950, in Ridgeway, Ill., to the late Joyce Thompson. She was a loving mother and served as a realtor with Remax. She is preceded in death by her mother.
Mrs. Tanner is survived by her loving husband, Henry Lee Tanner, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jimmy Cornett, Braselton; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Aliki Tanner, Portland, Ore.; brother, Dennis Thompson, Harrisburg, Ill.; grandchildren, J.T. Cornett, Kate Cornett, and Kendra Cornett.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Cecelia Ann Tanner (5-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry