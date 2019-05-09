Knox G. Coile, 85, husband of the late Betty Lindsey Coile, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Comer, he was the son of the late William Goss Coile and Estelle Daisy Hall Coile and brother to the late Retha Maxwell and Frances Coile. Knox served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Vend for 30 years and retired from the Clarke County School District. He was a member of AMVETS Post 10 and a member of Colbert Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters: Wanda (Tennyson) Simmons, Winterville, and Wendy (Roger) Gaddis, Arnoldsville; grandchildren: Brandon Coile and Julia Gaddis; and three grandchildren, Amber Smith, Blake Coile and Corbin Coile.
Funeral service: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is deeply grateful for the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and Home Instead for all of their assistance.
Flowers will be accepted.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Knox G. Coile (5-8-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry