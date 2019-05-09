Steven Lance Ayers (5-9-2019)

GAINESVILLE - Steven Lance Ayers, 71, Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Raymond Latty and Mike Reardon will officiate.
Family tol receive friends: Friday, May 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Ayers was born January 17, 1948, in the Dry Pond community, to the late Joe Brown and Annie Grace Cofield Ayers. He was a heavy machine operator with Jackson County and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Ayers is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joey & Susan Ayers, Gainesville; his granddaughters, Josie Grace Ayers and Jada McKenzie Ayers, both of Gainesville; and his special friends, Jeanie Banks, Joey Chapman, Steven Cash, Jerry Hanley, Dan Peppers, Phil Peppers and Charlie Godfrey.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga., 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
