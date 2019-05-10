Bridges: Sports memories remain vivid decades later

As we sit here in May 2019, it’s easy to be confused about how the time gets away from us.
One sports year that is still memorable, even by today’s standards, came back in 1991.
It was during that season that both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons had standout seasons, something that was certainly not common at the time.
It’s truly hard to comprehend that 1991 was 28 years ago.
At the time, I was only a couple of years out of high school and was trying to make good grades as a journalism student in college.
The 1991 season for the Atlanta Braves began with very modest expectations.
In fact any expectations would have been very low.
The 1990 season had shown little, if any, reason for hope.
The team seemed beyond hope in 1990 with another last place division finish.
However, even in Major League Baseball, a little fine tuning of the roster can go a long way.
The addition of players such as Terry Pendleton and Sid Bream, combined with a very solid pitching staff, certainly gave the Braves credibility on paper.
As the new season began there was clearly a different attitude. Games were contested, if not outright won, and there seemed to be a growing sense of optimism with each series the team played.
It’s doubtful anyone would have honestly predicted a World Series appearance, but things were certainly on the upswing for Atlanta’s professional baseball team
Over on the gridiron, the Falcons were playing their final season at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
High school students today have no idea about that facility.
The following season would see the team move inside into the Georgia Dome (which is also now a thing of the past).
The Falcons had shown some signs of life in 1990, winning their final two games of the season despite finishing at 5-11 overall.
As it turned out, the 1991 season didn’t exactly show great signs of promise early as the Falcons lost their first two games to Kansas City on the road and Minnesota at home. However, the NFL in its own way has a very long season, and ultimately the Falcons would finish 10-6 and make the postseason.
Not only did the Falcons get into the playoffs but they won a Wild Card game against their rivals, the Saints.
For those who may have forgotten or those who were not around then, the finish to the game was one of the most exciting in franchise history.
Atlanta was trying to hold on for a playoff win on the road but New Orleans was driving.
Tim McKyer, however, intercepted a pass to seal the win.
Before the play was over, McKyer had pitched the football back to teammate Deion Sanders who danced around several would be tacklers before giving the football to another teammate in Joe Fishback.
It was a risky play as a fumble could have given the Saints another chance.
However, the Falcons, whose motto in 1991 was “Too Legit to Quit” admittedly lived on the edge under head coach Jerry Glanville.
The Falcons were unable to win the following week against eventual Super Bowl champion Washington. The Redskins were a team which relied on a massive offensive line and were able to control the game against Atlanta’s undersized defense.
Of course, a heavy rain that week in Washington gave an even bigger advantage to the home team as their size countered the quickness of the Falcons.
It was also reported that Washington team officials additionally watered down the field to make it even more advantageous for the Redskins.
The 2019 Braves are trying to repeat last year’s playoff appearance and chances are they will.
It was a different sports landscape then, but two of our state’s professional teams gave their long-suffering fans something to cheer about. Much has changed since that time in the early 1990s, both in the sports world and the world around us, but the sports memories still remain strong.
It’s the great thing about sports. Even decades later the games and seasons seem like yesterday.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Sports memories remain vivid decades later
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry