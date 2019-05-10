Fire depts. seek boost in sales tax support

Madison County fire officials are seeking a boost in revenues for volunteer departments through the upcoming sales tax renewal referendum in November.
They want to the fire department’s portion of sales tax revenues jump from just over $1 million, approved in 2014 in the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), to $2 million in 2020. Those funds will trickle in over six years if voters say “Yes” Nov. 5 to a renewal of a one-cent sales tax for county improvements. This would not be a new penny tax, but a continuation of the current one.
Butch McDuffie, chief of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, spoke to commissioners Monday on behalf of the county’s 11 volunteer departments and Madison County Rescue, asking for the boost in funding. He said Madison County gets a huge cost savings by having volunteer fire departments, rather than paid firefighters.
“We looked at the cost of paid departments and as volunteer departments we save the county $1.5 million in salaries alone,” he said.
McDuffie said the firefighters aren’t seeking to become paid departments, but he said all of the departments are getting by on woefully outdated equipment and are in dire need of upgrades, noting that a 39-year-old ladder truck is still in service responding to local fires and that the average fire engine is 22 years old.
“Our aging firefighting equipment, buildings and fire trucks are and will continue to be a challenge for our volunteer fire departments, the county government and our citizens for many, many years into the future,” he said. “These are costs that we must acknowledge and partner together on, to meet the public safety and fire protection needs of our communities and citizens.”
McDuffie said $2 million divided over five years between 11 departments and Rescue would be about $33,000 per year per department.
“That being said, when an individual breathing apparatus costs over $6,000, and turnout gear, is another $6,000, that $33,000 only provides the proper protective equipment for three firefighters, annually,” he said. “Fire trucks cost two, three or four hundred thousand dollars. Even a good, used fire truck could be $150,000. So, for an individual department, the full five-year fund of approximately $166,000, still is barely enough to replace even one fire truck.”
The fire chief said poor equipment and gear put firefighters in danger, adding that firemen are more likely to develop cancer than the general population due to their exposure to carcinogens in fires. He said the departments must also cover the cost of significant training to keep homeowners’ insurance rates down.
McDuffie asked the board to think of the safety of citizens and firefighters when considering SPLOST allocations and a potential boost in fire funding.
Industrial development authority executive director Frank Ginn asked the board to keep water infrastructure projects in mind as they discuss divisions of potential revenues. He said water is essential to firefighting and that improved infrastructure will help provide protection and lower insurance rates. He noted that the county has five different water systems in separate pressure zones. And he wants to see those systems all linked and working together to improve efficiency and fire service.
Commissioners took no action on any divisions Monday. County commission chairman John Scarborough said the county has met with cities about their allocations from SPLOST and he said it appears the towns will get the same funding they were allotted in the 2014 SPLOST — $1.5 million. Other allocations in the 2014 SPLOST were roads, $6,487,500; IDA, $1,422,500; volunteer fire departments, $1,033,333; EMS, $755,833; sheriff, 681,667; E-911, $153,000; rec department, $227,500; transfer station, $84,167; old courthouse, $42,000.
Commissioners will continue SPLOST discussions in upcoming meetings. The chairman said revenues from the 2014 tax are $800,000 less than initially projected. He said the county should have a projection on the 2020 SPLOST by the end of the week. Commissioner Derek Doster said he would like to see specified needs from departments and also the potential impact on the annual operating budget from any improvements that are approved.
Scarborough briefly talked about including language in the SPLOST referendum that will open the door for potential bond measures on bigger projects, which allows the county to get money up front for construction rather than waiting for pennies to trickle in over six years.
The chairman said SPLOST is essential for the county in keeping up with a wide variety of service needs. Without SPLOST property taxpayers must shoulder a much heftier portion of the costs of services.
“Our jobs will be dramatically more difficult if this is not approved,” said Scarborough of SPLOST.
