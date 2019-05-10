BOC to hear insurance proposals May 20

Madison County commissioners will hear two proposals for employee insurance plans at their May 20 meeting.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said insurance agent Matt Bidwell will present similar plans from Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Cigna is the current county insurance provider. It is offering the same services to employees for a $106,000 increase over the next year in county premiums. The Anthem plan would cost less for the county government but shift more burden to the employees. For instance, the co-pay for emergency room visits may go up from $150 to $350.
Madison County provides full coverage for individual employees, but not their families. Scarborough said individual employees may soon have to carry more of the cost burden on their insurance plans.
“We’re reaching a point where we’re not going to be able to provide all this and we’ll have to look at more cost sharing,” he said.
In other matters, the board talked briefly but took no action on establishing a nuisance abatement ordinance. This would allow the county to take action on properties that are deemed a nuisance, but the commissioners note that this couldn’t be passed without extensive review of specifics, including how and when the ordinance would be enforced.
The board approved a request by Terry Seagraves to rezone his eight-acre property on Hwy. 106 South from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into two parcels for home sites. The commissioners also approved a request by Karen Barnett to rezone a 2.5-acre portion of her 10.61-acre property on Arrowhead Lane from A-2 to R-R for a home site for her mother.
The commissioners agreed to consider a beer and wine license for Bill’s Barbecue at their next meeting.
If an employee leaves a county position, they are eligible to receive payouts for unused leave. The limit is set at 240 hours of payouts. County commission chairman John Scarborough asked commissioners if they want to keep that limit or allow the hours to go over 240. The board took no action on the matter.
Scarborough said right-of-way signatures are being obtained for South Creek Drive, which will allow the road to go from a private to a public drive. Rights of way have not been obtained for Paradise Valley Road. The chairman suggested the board consider getting rights of way to adopt Gosnell-Hutto Road, which has a number of residents.
BOC to hear insurance proposals May 20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry