Wilma Sue Jordan Sheridan (5-11-2019)

LULA - Wilma Sue Jordan Sheridan, 91, Lula, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Sheridan was born July 30, 1927, in Alto, to the late Hoyt and Ethel Jones Jordan. Mrs. Sheridan was a homemaker and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church for many years. She loved her family, flowers and was known as a very good cook.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Sheridan is preceded in death by her husband, Odos Sheridan; son, Melvin Sheridan; brother, Charles Jordan; son-in-law, Charlie Wilkes; and a great-grandson, James D. Sheridan.
Survivors include her children, Michael Sheridan and wife Mary, Alto, Mavis Nichols and husband Gene, Lula, Elwin Sheridan and wife Gail, Gainesville, Loretta Cragg and husband Paul, Lula, and Janie Wilkes, Ila; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 11 brothers and sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Rock Springs Baptist Church, Lula, with the Revs. Chad Payne and Derek Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are grandsons, Adam Cragg, Tommy Cragg, Jamie Sheridan, Austin Payne, Dwayne Sheridan and Bruce Sheridan.
