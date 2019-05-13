HULL - CSM Charles Frank Floyd, 87, Hull, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home.
CSM Floyd was born in Hartwell, on June 6, 1931, son of the late Walter Floyd and the late Audrey Lillian Carnes Floyd. He was a retired Command Sergeant Major- E9 in the United States Army having served 22 years in the Army Tank Divisions, and was a combat veteran of the Korean War in 1950-51 and Vietnam War in 1969-70. CSM, Floyd received the Soldiers Medal, Bronze Star of Valor and three campaign medals. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church in Carnesville.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lou Hart Floyd; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tiffany Floyd, Hull; daughter and son-in-law, Terry Lynn and Mark Gordon. Greer, S.C.; brother, Kenneth Floyd, McDonough; sister, Janie Whitworth, Warner Robbins; granddaughter and her husband, Kathryn and Andrew Evans; great-grandchildren, Grayson James Evans and Jackson Gordon Evans; step-granddaughter, Jennah Marie Coers; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Trinity Church Cemetery in Royston, with full military honors.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
CSM Charles Frank Floyd (5-10-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry