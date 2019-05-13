Eddie Fincher (5-9-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 13. 2019
Eddie Fincher, 62, Winder, passed away May 9, 2019 following an extended illness.

Eddie was born in Winder, on September 1, 1956, to Ernest Willie “Pee Wee” and Essie Lou Wilson Fincher who preceded him. He was preceded by his wife, Janet Ellen Dean Fincher on September 17, 2018. Eddie was a residential painter.

Surviving are daughter, Breann (Earnest Summers) Fincher, Winder; grandchildren, Heather Summers, Shaun Burgess, Alexis Burgess, Emily Summers, Abby Stewart and Willie Stewart; brothers, David (Louisa) Fincher, Statham, and Ricky Fincher, Statham, Georgia.

Family to receive friends: Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Graveside service: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with the Revs. John Burchfield and John Briscoe officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.