Eddie Fincher, 62, Winder, passed away May 9, 2019 following an extended illness.
Eddie was born in Winder, on September 1, 1956, to Ernest Willie “Pee Wee” and Essie Lou Wilson Fincher who preceded him. He was preceded by his wife, Janet Ellen Dean Fincher on September 17, 2018. Eddie was a residential painter.
Surviving are daughter, Breann (Earnest Summers) Fincher, Winder; grandchildren, Heather Summers, Shaun Burgess, Alexis Burgess, Emily Summers, Abby Stewart and Willie Stewart; brothers, David (Louisa) Fincher, Statham, and Ricky Fincher, Statham, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Graveside service: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with the Revs. John Burchfield and John Briscoe officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Eddie Fincher (5-9-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry