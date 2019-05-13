MAYSVILLE - Kasey Lamar Hiland, 39, Maysville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Mr. Hiland was a self-employed metal artist.
He is survived by his wife, Allison Spafford Hiland of the home; his parents, Kerry Turpin and Jerry Hiland, Maysville; and a brother Kraig Hiland, Maysville.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Graveside service: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Center Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arragnements.
Kasey Lamar Hiland (5-11-2019)
