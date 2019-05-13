Susan Lynne Townsend (5-10-2019)

TALMO - Susan Lynne Townsend, 55, Talmo, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
Susan loved her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed going to the beach.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years Andrew Steve Townsend; daughters Shannon Townsend, Samantha Townsend and Sarah Townsend, all of Talmo; sisters Nancy LaRoche and husband Phillip, Va. Beach, Jane Williamson and husband Bob, Cartersville, and Robin Bristow and husband Neal, Va. Beach; sister-in-law Denise Maynard and husband Allen, Lawrenceville; grandchildren Bella Sosa and Andrew Sosa; and a host of other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy Cole Stevens.
Memorial service: Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Montie Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment is cremation.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
