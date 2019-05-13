Susan Lynne Townsend (5-10-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 13. 2019
TALMO - Susan Lynne Townsend, 55, Talmo, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Susan loved her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed going to the beach.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years Andrew Steve Townsend; daughters Shannon Townsend, Samantha Townsend and Sarah Townsend, all of Talmo; sisters Nancy LaRoche and husband Phillip, Va. Beach, Jane Williamson and husband Bob, Cartersville, and Robin Bristow and husband Neal, Va. Beach; sister-in-law Denise Maynard and husband Allen, Lawrenceville; grandchildren Bella Sosa and Andrew Sosa; and a host of other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy Cole Stevens.

Memorial service: Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Montie Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment is cremation.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.