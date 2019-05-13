Industrial authority to meet May 20

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 20, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Approve financials: April 2019
•Water Requests:
•Sewer Request:
•Utility Director Report: a.) Billing Report; b.) 2018-2019 Water System Update; c.) Water Department new website and Customer Payment Portal option
•Other IDA Related Issues:
•Chairman’s Special Reports and Recommendations: a.) Job Descriptions; b.) GRP – Georgia Renewable Power
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease or sale.
