Officers called after ‘lawn guy’ won’t leave

A woman on Allen Road reported that a man she met online in February refused to leave her home despite multiple requests. She told responding officers that the day before she had contacted her “lawn guy” via Facebook to come and cut her grass and that the man had become jealous.
She said he began to curse her and they argued for about two hours. She said she tried to go to bed but became frightened when the man laid down beside her. When she tried to get up and leave he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the room, then grabbed her by the face and neck, slamming her into the bed. She said she managed to get free of him and ran into her kids’ room, locked the door and slept on the floor “because she knew that he would not be physical around them.”
When asked why she didn’t call 9-1-1, she said the man took her phone from her. That morning he apologized to her repeatedly she said, but he wouldn’t leave despite her multiple requests for him to do so, so she called 9-1-1. The woman did not want the suspect arrested; she only wanted him barred from her residence. He was given a criminal trespass warning and he left the premises while the officer watched.
•Someone in a light-colored Ford Ranger reportedly tried to steal a zero turn mower and trailer on Sanford Road on May 3. The responding officer met with a man who told him that in the hour he was gone from home he noticed his dad’s Toro zero turn mower and trailer had been pulled out of the barn and left in the yard facing in the opposite direction. The father provided video surveillance of the incident that showed the truck back up to the trailer and a man get out and attempt to hook the trailer to the truck but wasn’t able to succeed at first due to a lock on the trailer. Not to be defeated, he retrieved something from the truck and broke the lock. He was then able to hook up the trailer but was unable to pull it up the hill, with the small truck’s tires spinning on the wet ground. He continued to try multiple ways to pull the trailer out of the yard and at some point the video showed him strike a tree in the backyard, which appeared to cause damage to the truck. Eventually, the suspect gave up, unhooked the trailer and drove away, headed toward Nowhere Road. The video also reportedly showed that the the truck’s bed was painted red and the truck did not have a tag on it. A copy of the video was turned over to the officer as evidence.
•Fire personnel requested sheriff’s deputies check out a home on Hwy. 106 South where they treated and transported a 4-year old child who struck his head inside the home.
Fire personnel asked for the follow up saying that there were knives and ammo lying around the house. An officer responded and met with a woman who told him that the child who was hurt was a visitor there for a sleepover with her child.
She said the children were running through the house and the victim ran into the edge of a table in her daughter’s room cutting his head. The deputy explained why he was there and she invited him inside.
The officer noted that were two wood and glass display tables that contained numerous knives inside the living room area. One table locked and the other did not. The ammo was on a shelf well out of reach of children, according to the report and the house “was clean and in order.”
•Officials at Colbert Medlink reported possible child abuse on April 30. They told the responding officer that a woman brought her minor daughter to the office that day for a regular checkup and when they were placed in a room they heard the mother screaming at her child.
The officials said they went into the room to calm the mother down because they were concerned for the child’s safety and that they also believed the mother might be under the influence of something. The mother told the officer that she would never hit her children and was trying to tell her daughter to sit back down. She said she has already had incidents where the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) was notified and had to come talk to her in the past. The officer contacted Madison County DFCS who said they had prior cases with the mother and child and said someone would come to speak with them. The incident was turned over to DFCS.
•A couple on Hwy. 98 went to the sheriff’s office May 4 to report that they had received $1,000 cash in the mail from an unknown person. The woman said she had received a message on Facebook from a lady who told her she lives in Kings Mountain, NC, and told her she was going to send them some money and for them to send it on to someone else for her. The woman noted that their mailing address is listed publically on Facebook. That day, they received a package that required their signature and when they opened it they found the cash inside. They attempted to contact the woman and told her they were taking the money to police and the woman “blocked” them. The couple did not want to keep the money and turned it over to the sheriff’s office. The officer advised them to consider removing their mailing address from the social media site.
•A woman on Project Street in Colbert reported that a “sex offender” was living with her. She said she didn’t know he was a sex offender until the day before and that once she found out she immediately kicked him out.
She stated she went through his belongings and found a pair of her 8-year old daughter's panties and decided to call 9-1-1. She said she also decided to look at the cell phone she gave her daughter and found child pornography on the phone. The officer ran the man’s information and found he was not listed as a sex offender.
The man was not on scene and she was advised to call 9-1-1 if he returned. The child was questioned about what was on her phone and the phone was taken as evidence.
Officers called after ‘lawn guy’ won’t leave
