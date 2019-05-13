Madison Co. BOC to meet May 20

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, May 20, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:


•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library; and Frank Ginn, Industrial Development and Building Authority
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Approve 2018 budget amendments
•Approve 2019 Beer & Wine License application for Bill’s Barbeque
•Approve amending Section 50-45(C)(6) regarding unused annual leave
•Approve 2019/2020 health insurance policy
•Consider adopting South Creek Drive
•Consider initiating paperwork to adopt Gosnell-Hutto Road
•Discuss future county SPLOST projects
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
