New Jackson Co. football coach reinvigorated with start of spring practice

First-year Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter wanted “new,” and that’s exactly what he’s gotten.
For the first time in nearly three decades, McWhorter is conducting spring practice somewhere other than Charlton County, where he served as head coach from 1990-2009.
“It really feels like I’ve started completely over,” said McWhorter, who guided Charlton County to four state titles. “It really feels like it’s back (to) 1990 again. New coaches, new players, and all that kind of stuff. So that’s been exciting, and that’s what I needed. That’s what I had to have.”
McWhorter said he loved his time at Charlton County but has been energized by his fresh start and what he’s seen out of the Panthers, who began spring practice last Tuesday. Ninety-two players from grades 10-12 are participating in workouts.
“The kids have done fantastic,” McWhorter said. “I’m just pleasantly surprised. The work ethic has been tremendous. I’m just really, really excited — very excited about what I’m seeing.”
With McWhorter’s arrival, Jackson County has a number of new assistant coaches on staff, with only a few holdovers. But the holdovers include defensive coordinator and strength coach Tyson Baxter, who McWhorter praised.
“He’s done a great job,” McWhorter said. “We’re so lucky that we were able to keep him.”
The players’ gains in the weight room under Baxter were immediately noticeable to McWhorter.
“These kids, you can tell they’ve been in the weight room,” McWhorter said. “They’re a year stronger. They’re not the same kid I saw on film. They just look thicker and bigger.”
The Panthers’ spring practice has been a mixture of fundamental work and installation of its offensive and defensive schemes in preparation for its May 16 scrimmage with Winder-Barrow. McWhorter has held meetings with skill players to go over the new schemes and conduct film study to teach terminology.
“These are really smart kids, and they grasp things really, really quickly,” McWhorter said.
One of the biggest changes will be on the offensive side of the ball where the Panthers will shift to a spread attack. Finding the ideal fit for each player in the new scheme is among the major task of the spring football session and the offseason overall.
“I know we don’t have everybody in the position we need to be in,” McWhorter said, “and I know that the depth chart and who’s where will change a great deal between now and August when we line up (for the season opener) against Banks County.”
