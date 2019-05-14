Randall Timothy Martin (5-13-2019)

COMMERCE - Randall Timothy Martin, 58, Commerce, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Mr. Martin was born in Winder, a son to the late Hoyle E. and Jennie Richey Martin. Mr. Martin was in the logging business and was a member of the Oconee Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Martin, Commerce; and brother, Sammy Martin, Commerce.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Oconee Baptist Church with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Gene Carlan officiating. The burial will follow in the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery with John Boy Stringer, Phillip Merk, Chris Taflinger and Justin Nix honored as pallbearers.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Old Website

