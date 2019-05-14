A Braselton woman has been indicted for criminal attempt to commit murder.
Monique Lynette Pinckney, 52, of 111 Robert Drive, Braselton, was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, for aggravated assault. Pinckney was indicted on Monday, May 13, for criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were initially called to the Robert Dr. residence on May 8 around 6:30 p.m. for a possible dispute. The caller said her mother and her mother's boyfriend had been in a physical altercation.
"Deputies responded to the scene and made multiple attempts to get someone to the door," according to a news release. "The daughter contacted her mother back after the deputies left and the mother told her they were at the airport."
Jackson County 911 later received a call from Pinckney, who said there was "a male subject bleeding from his cheek, stating he burned it on something and was in the bathtub having difficulty breathing and was unconscious," according to the news release.
"A deputy arrived on the scene at which time Pinckney walked out the front door telling the deputy it was her fault, stating she hit him and he was in the bathtub," according to the news release. "Pinckney was handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle."
James Patrick Pritchard Jr., 29, of Durango, Colo., was found in the bathtub. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he is in critical condition, with numerous injuries to his head and body.
Braselton woman indicted for attempt to commit murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry