Mixed use development planned on 80 acres in Braselton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 15. 2019
An 80-acre mixed use development is being proposed on Hwy. 53 in Braselton.

Stolz Partners recently submitted a development of regional impact study for the project named Braselton Circuit. They plan to seek annexation and rezoning for the project in the Town of Braselton.

Developers are proposing to construct industrial, multi-family and commercial uses on the property. That includes nine acres of commercial parcels, 240 multi-family units on 30 acres and 499,000 sq. ft. on 40 acres of manufacturing-distribution, according to the development of regional impact application.

The property is located at 6275 Hwy. 53 near the Infinity Healing Center.

If approved, the project could be complete in 2021.
