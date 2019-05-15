Braselton leaders gave the go-ahead for a concrete recycling facility on Monday.
The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved Shadburn Ferry Investments, LLC's conditional use request for 7.33 acres off Hwy. 124 near Josh Pirkle Rd.
See the full story in the May 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton gives nod to concrete recycling facility
