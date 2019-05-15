Braselton gives nod to concrete recycling facility

Wednesday, May 15. 2019
Braselton leaders gave the go-ahead for a concrete recycling facility on Monday.

The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved Shadburn Ferry Investments, LLC's conditional use request for 7.33 acres off Hwy. 124 near Josh Pirkle Rd.

