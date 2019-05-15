An aquatic center feasibility study piqued the interest of Jefferson leaders enough that they’ll investigate the idea further.
The Jefferson City Council voted 2-1 Monday to form a committee to begin discussions on potential design, location and county partnership with such a project. Councilmen Mark Mobley and Jon Howell voted in favor of the committee, while Malcolm Gramley voted against it. Don Kupis abstained from voting. Steve Kinney was absent from the meeting.
See the full story in the May 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson council to continue studying aquatic center possibilities
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry